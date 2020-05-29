Heads up for China data to be released over the weekend - official PMIs for May
Coming up at 0100GMT on Sunday 31 May 2020
Manufacturing PMI
- expected 51.1, prior 50.8
Non-manufacturing
- expected 53.5, prior 53.2
Composite
- prior 53.4
March showed a little better for these from their deep lows earlier in the year.
In mid-April reopening was in swing, manufacturing opening more quickly than service industry.
---
ps. the private survey Caixin China PMIs follow on
- June 1 (manufacturing)
- and June 3 (services)
at 0145GMT each of those days.