Heads up for China data to be released over the weekend - official PMIs for May

Coming up at 0100GMT on Sunday 31 May 2020

Manufacturing PMI

expected 51.1, prior 50.8

Non-manufacturing

expected 53.5, prior 53.2

Composite

prior 53.4

March showed a little better for these from their deep lows earlier in the year.

In mid-April reopening was in swing, manufacturing opening more quickly than service industry.





---

ps. the private survey Caixin China PMIs follow on

June 1 (manufacturing)

and June 3 (services)

at 0145GMT each of those days.