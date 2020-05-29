Heads up for China data to be released over the weekend - official PMIs for May

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Coming up at 0100GMT on Sunday 31 May 2020 

Manufacturing PMI
  • expected 51.1, prior 50.8
Non-manufacturing 
  • expected 53.5, prior 53.2
Composite
  • prior 53.4
March showed a little better for these from their deep lows earlier in the year. 
In  mid-April reopening was in swing, manufacturing opening more quickly than service industry.

---
ps. the private survey Caixin China PMIs follow on 
  • June 1 (manufacturing) 
  • and June 3 (services)
at 0145GMT each of those days.
See here for global coronavirus case data
