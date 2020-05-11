Heads up for China inflation data due today, CPI and PPI for April

China inflation figures for April, due at 0130GMT

China CPI expected 3.7% y/y, prior 4.3%

PPI expected -2.5% y/y, prior -1.5%

The drop in oil prices will be drag down China's consumer and PPI inflation in the month.

For CPI, will also be lower due to the continued fall in food and pork prices

PPI deflation will deepen on the back of price falls too in major industrial material prices



