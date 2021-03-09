Heads up for China inflation data (February) due 10 March
CPI is expected at -0.3% y/y, prior -0.3%
- pork prices are declining, more rapidly in February, holding the CPI in deflation
- a high base (from a year ago) will also weigh
- core CPI is also slow but may not persist in deflation
PPI expected 1.5%, prior 0.3%
- commodity price rises expected to fuel the index higher during the month
- likely to follow through higher in the further months ahead also
Data is due on Wednesday 10 March at 0130GMT