Heads up for China inflation data (February) due 10 March

CPI is expected at -0.3% y/y, prior -0.3%

pork prices are declining, more rapidly in February, holding the CPI in deflation

a high base (from a year ago) will also weigh

core CPI is also slow but may not persist in deflation

PPI expected 1.5%, prior 0.3%

commodity price rises expected to fuel the index higher during the month

likely to follow through higher in the further months ahead also

Data is due on Wednesday 10 March at 0130GMT



