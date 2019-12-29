Heads up for China PMIs due this week, Tuesday and Thursday

The official China PMIs from the NBS are due on Tuesday December 31 at 0100GMT

Manufacturing expected 50.1, prior 50.2

Non-manufacturing expected 54.2, prior 54.4



Following on Thursday 2 January at 0145GMTwe'll get the private survey Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for December

expected 51.6, prior 51.8

And, next week, due on Monday 6 January at 0145 GMT its the Caixin/Markit PMIs for Services & also the Composite

Services expected 53.4 prior 53.5

Composite prior 53.2



Expectations, as you see, are for steady sort of levels. With the phase 1 trade deal approaching signing (so we are led to believe) steady PMIs should act as a support for 'risk', while downside surprises in the numbers will likely be forgiven.







