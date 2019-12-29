Heads up for China PMIs due this week, Tuesday and Thursday

The official China PMIs from the NBS are due on Tuesday December 31 at 0100GMT

  • Manufacturing expected 50.1, prior 50.2
  • Non-manufacturing expected 54.2, prior 54.4

Following on Thursday 2 January at 0145GMTwe'll get the private survey Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for December 

  • expected 51.6, prior 51.8
And, next week, due on Monday 6 January at 0145 GMT its the Caixin/Markit PMIs for Services & also the Composite

  • Services expected 53.4 prior 53.5

  • Composite prior 53.2


Expectations, as you see, are for steady sort of levels. With the phase 1 trade deal approaching signing (so we are led to  believe) steady PMIs should act as a support for 'risk', while downside surprises in the numbers will likely be forgiven. 


