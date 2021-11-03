Heads up for Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak Thursday, November 4
The news out of China has been like drinking from a firehose:
- coal prices rocketing, then halving
- iron ore prices slumping
- energy shortages
- people being urged to stockpile food
- a new COVID-19 outbreaks and associated restrictions
And no doubt plenty I've missed.
Tune in tomorrow for China's President Xi Jinping to deliver a keynote speech at the opening of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) via video link
- Expo is being held in Shanghai, Xi to link in from Beijing
I don't have a specific time for this unfortunately