Heads up for Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak Thursday, November 4

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The news out of China has been like drinking from a firehose:

  • coal prices rocketing, then halving
  • iron ore prices slumping
  • energy shortages
  • people being urged to stockpile food
  • a new COVID-19 outbreaks and associated restrictions
And no doubt plenty I've missed. 

Tune in tomorrow for China's President Xi Jinping to deliver a keynote speech at the opening of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) via video link
  • Expo is being held in Shanghai, Xi to link in from Beijing
I don't have a specific time for this unfortunately 


