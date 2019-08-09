Heads up for EUR traders - Italy ratings reassessment due Friday, late US afternoon

Attention has swing back to Italy as political tensions there have increased - it looks very much like there will be another election very soon.

I would normally take an opportunity like this to mock the political instability and the merry go round of Prime Ministers but I'm in Australia so I might just shaddup. 

Anyway, Fitch ratings will be issuing their latest on ratings and outlook for Italian sovereign debt late US afternoon. Heads up.

Fitch have Italy currently at BBB with a negative outlook. 
