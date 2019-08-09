Heads up for EUR traders - Italy ratings reassessment due Friday, late US afternoon

Attention has swing back to Italy as political tensions there have increased - it looks very much like there will be another election very soon.

I would normally take an opportunity like this to mock the political instability and the merry go round of Prime Ministers but I'm in Australia so I might just shaddup.





Anyway, Fitch ratings will be issuing their latest on ratings and outlook for Italian sovereign debt late US afternoon. Heads up.









We have the best ratings





---

Fitch have Italy currently at BBB with a negative outlook.