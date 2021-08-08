Heads up for GBP traders - some local UK politics in focus - Johnson, Sunak

Something to be aware of in the UK, with UK PM Johnson and Chancellor Sunak having a bit of a spat is seems.

The Sunday Times reported on a leaked letter last Sunday

Johnson is since said to have been "apoplectic" with anger and even suggested a demotion for Sunak from the powerful Treasury department to take charge of Health.

I think perhaps there is not much in this except for some media frenzy, but noting it if you are trading GBP. Look out for headlines.







