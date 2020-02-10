Heads up for January financing data due from China
New yuan loans and aggregate social financing due from China sometime between today and the 15th.
There is no firmly scheduled date nor time.
The big injections from the PBOC are likely to be reflected in February data also.
- New yuan loans expected 3100bn, prior was 1140.0bn RMB
- Aggregate financing expected 4250bn RMB, prior was 2103.0bn
Money supply M0 y/y prior +5.4%
Money supply M1 y/y expected 4.8%, prior 4.4%
Money supply M2 y/y expected 8.6%, prior was 8.7%