Heads up for NZ inflation data due at 2245GMT - also China loan rates setting due today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Economic calendar due from Asia today

2245 GMT New Zealand Q1 CPI data
  • CPI expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.5%
  • CPI expected 2.1% y/y, prior 1.9%
Q1 data for inflation in NZ is not irrelevant, but it is mostly prior to the lock down that'll see inflation lower in the months ahead.
Later from NZ today (4-m local, 0400GMT) PM Ardern will announce at whether the country's alert level will be changed from 4 to 3.

2301 GMT UK Rightmove house prices for April

2350 GMT GMT Japan trade balance for March

0130 GMT China 1 and 5 year loan prime rates
  • 1 year expected 3.85%, prior 4.05%
  • 5 year expected 4.65%, prior 4.75%

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose