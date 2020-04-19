Heads up for NZ inflation data due at 2245GMT - also China loan rates setting due today

Economic calendar due from Asia today

2245 GMT New Zealand Q1 CPI data

CPI expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.5%

CPI expected 2.1% y/y, prior 1.9%

Q1 data for inflation in NZ is not irrelevant, but it is mostly prior to the lock down that'll see inflation lower in the months ahead.

Later from NZ today (4-m local, 0400GMT) PM Ardern will announce at whether the country's alert level will be changed from 4 to 3.





2301 GMT UK Rightmove house prices for April





2350 GMT GMT Japan trade balance for March





0130 GMT China 1 and 5 year loan prime rates

1 year expected 3.85%, prior 4.05%

5 year expected 4.65%, prior 4.75%



