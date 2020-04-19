Heads up for NZ inflation data due at 2245GMT - also China loan rates setting due today
Economic calendar due from Asia today
2245 GMT New Zealand Q1 CPI data
- CPI expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.5%
- CPI expected 2.1% y/y, prior 1.9%
Q1 data for inflation in NZ is not irrelevant, but it is mostly prior to the lock down that'll see inflation lower in the months ahead.
Later from NZ today (4-m local, 0400GMT) PM Ardern will announce at whether the country's alert level will be changed from 4 to 3.
2301 GMT UK Rightmove house prices for April
2350 GMT GMT Japan trade balance for March
0130 GMT China 1 and 5 year loan prime rates
- 1 year expected 3.85%, prior 4.05%
- 5 year expected 4.65%, prior 4.75%