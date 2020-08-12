Heads up for NZD traders - RBNZ monetary policy announcement due at the top of the our
Due at 0200GMT with the press conference from Governor Orr following at 0300GMT
The rapid move onto a fresh lockdown for NZ has complicated matters for the RBNZ today. I suspect the Bank will take a chill pill and react strongly immediately. Having said this the RBNZ have proven time and again to a Bank of action so they may, at the least, express a more cautious note (dovish) that they otherwise would have.
More on the NZ lockdown:
- NZ PM Ardern says there is flexibility to move election date - not needed yet
- NZ PM Ardern says will defer the dissolution of parliament for a few days, no election delay decided as yet
- With a new COVID-19 lock down in NZ the RBNZ confirm their statement will be released as normal today
- Coronavirus - NZ fin min says govt mulling extending wage subsidy measures
- Coronavirus ICYMI - Auckland (New Zealand) is going back into lock down today
