Heads up for the new US Federal Holiday, this year on 18 June - market impact

The US Congress passed laws for a Federal holiday on June 19 to commemorate and celebrate the emancipation of slaves.

US President Biden has signed the bill into law, June 19 is now a holiday. Given the 19th is a Saturday, US Federal offices will celebrate the day early, with a holiday on the 18th.





What about markets? The arrangements for Friday 18 June 2021:

The New York Federal Reserve says that the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) is not recommending a fixed income market close, US dollar funding markets are expected to be open.

The NYSE and NASDAQ will both be open also, no change to hours.

The CME will also operate as normal.

US FX desks will be open as normal also.

As a die note, the Federal Reserve Board in Washington will be closed Friday. Going forward, i.e. in subsequent years, this all may well change. But, for Friday 18 June 2021 US markets will operate as normal.











