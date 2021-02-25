Heads up for two huge political events in China next week - March 4 and 5

China's two main annual political meetings take place next week, known as the "Two Sessions"

the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on 4 March

the National People's Congress (NPC) on March 5

The main focus for the NPC is the government "work report", this policy priorities for 2021.





Two key points (for markets) that are expected to come out of the meeting are:

resumption of the government's deleveraging reforms, with the key constraint on this being recovery for the economy still from the pandemic (domestic demand is still lagging and external demand is subject to how vaccine rollout develops)

there appears from various reports that there will be firm numerical target set for GDP growth for the year

I'll have more ahead of next week's meetings.







