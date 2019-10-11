Heads up for weekend trade talks in Asia

These won't get the headlines the US/China talks are getting, but ...

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) proposed free trade agreement between 16 nations will be discussed this weekend.

This is due to be the final negotiation, to be in Bangkok.

Ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam

& its six FTA partners

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand

