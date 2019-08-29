Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for August today

Germany CPI
In July, headline inflationary pressures improved slightly although the core reading in the Eurozone slipped, reflecting a more subdued inflation outlook overall.

This time around, headline inflation is expected to slow further (expectation is for +1.5% y/y) and that may bring up chatter of ECB officials having to step up their game to introduce a heavy stimulus package during the September meeting.

But I'd want to highlight the Saxony report once again as it will offer a glimpse of core inflation trend so that may tell a better story on the overall inflation outlook as a whole - before we get the euro area estimate tomorrow that is.

Here's the agenda for today:

0700 GMT - Saxony
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
