Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for August today









This time around, headline inflation is expected to slow further (expectation is for +1.5% y/y) and that may bring up chatter of ECB officials having to step up their game to introduce a heavy stimulus package during the September meeting.





But I'd want to highlight the Saxony report once again as it will offer a glimpse of core inflation trend so that may tell a better story on the overall inflation outlook as a whole - before we get the euro area estimate tomorrow that is.





Here's the agenda for today:



0700 GMT - Saxony

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.

