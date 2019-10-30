Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for October today
In September, headline annual inflation slowed to +1.2% y/y - the lowest since February 2018 - and expectations for October is for a further slowdown to +1.0% y/y.
Inflation in the euro area hasn't really been running hot over the last few months and the worry here is that the weakening pressures will become more persistent despite the ECB introducing its stimulus package in September.
That said, core inflation appears to be holding up somewhat so that is the only piece of good news but we will have to see how that progresses going into next year.
Otherwise, the threat of inflation expectations potentially de-anchoring may weigh on the euro currency in the coming months.
Here's the agenda for today:
0800 GMT - Saxony
0900 GMT - Brandenburg
0900 GMT - Hesse
0900 GMT - Bavaria
0930 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1100 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
