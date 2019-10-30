Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for October today





In September, headline annual inflation slowed to +1.2% y/y - the lowest since February 2018 - and expectations for October is for a further slowdown to +1.0% y/y.





Inflation in the euro area hasn't really been running hot over the last few months and the worry here is that the weakening pressures will become more persistent despite the ECB introducing its stimulus package in September.





That said, core inflation appears to be holding up somewhat so that is the only piece of good news but we will have to see how that progresses going into next year.





Otherwise, the threat of inflation expectations potentially de-anchoring may weigh on the euro currency in the coming months.

Here's the agenda for today:





0800 GMT - Saxony

0900 GMT - Brandenburg

0900 GMT - Hesse

0900 GMT - Bavaria

0930 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1100 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.





