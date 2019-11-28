Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for November today
The October reading continued to hint at mild weakening of inflationary pressures in the German economy but expectation this time around is for more stability. The annual headline reading for the national print is expected at +1.2% y/y.
Inflation in the euro area has been continuing to show signs of weakening and the fear is that this will start impacting the core reading as well going into next year. As such, pay attention to the Saxony release once again later in the session.
Here's the agenda for today:
0800 GMT - Saxony
0900 GMT - Brandenburg
0900 GMT - Hesse
0900 GMT - Bavaria
0930 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1100 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
