Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for November today





The October reading continued to hint at mild weakening of inflationary pressures in the German economy but expectation this time around is for more stability. The annual headline reading for the national print is expected at +1.2% y/y.









Here's the agenda for today:



0800 GMT - Saxony

0900 GMT - Brandenburg

0900 GMT - Hesse

0900 GMT - Bavaria

0930 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1100 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.

ForexLive

Inflation in the euro area has been continuing to show signs of weakening and the fear is that this will start impacting the core reading as well going into next year. As such, pay attention to the Saxony release once again later in the session.