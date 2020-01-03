Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for December today











That said, inflation in the region remains tepid overall and is some way from the ~2% level that the ECB wants it to be at. As such, the data here should do little to convince market participants of more robust price pressures unless there is more consistency to it.

Here's the agenda for today:



0800 GMT - Saxony

0900 GMT - Brandenburg

0900 GMT - Hesse

0900 GMT - Bavaria

0930 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1100 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.







The November reading saw more steady price pressures overall after a drop in recent months and the expectation is for inflation to creep up a little in December. The annual headline print for the national reading is expected at +1.4% y/y.