Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for February today
The January release saw inflation pressures creep higher but that largely owed to a rise in energy prices. Headline inflation is expected to keep steady in February so that should do little to change the current situation.
Expectation is for a +1.7% y/y reading with the EU-harmonised reading expected at +1.6% y/y, both similar to the January readings.
As such, the report today should not alter the current inflation outlook all too much, with the market focus largely distracted by virus fears at the moment as well.
If anything, just keep the focus on the Saxony report instead for a gauge of how core inflation pressures are developing this month. That will provide a better overview when trying to gauge inflation relative to the current ECB outlook.
Here's the agenda for today:
0800 GMT - Saxony
0900 GMT - Brandenburg
0900 GMT - Hesse
0900 GMT - Bavaria
0930 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1100 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
