Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today





As such, the report today should not alter the current inflation outlook all too much, with the market focus largely distracted by virus fears at the moment as well.





If anything, just keep the focus on the Saxony report instead for a gauge of how core inflation pressures are developing this month. That will provide a better overview when trying to gauge inflation relative to the current ECB outlook.





Here's the agenda for today:



0800 GMT - Saxony

0900 GMT - Brandenburg

0900 GMT - Hesse

0900 GMT - Bavaria

0930 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1100 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.

ForexLive

Expectation is for a +1.7% y/y reading with the EU-harmonised reading expected at +1.6% y/y, both similar to the January readings.