Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for March today
The February release saw inflation pressures keep more steady but amid the drop in energy prices, the March reading is expected to soften by quite a bit.
Expectation is for the annual headline reading to come in at +1.3% y/y, relative to the +1.7% y/y posted in February. But once again, the Saxony report will be of keen focus as it will offer a glimpse of core inflation pressures in the German and euro area economy.
As for the impact of the releases, it shouldn't offer much as all the focus remains on virus headlines with the ECB already having taken additional easing measures.
Here's the agenda for today:
0700 GMT - Saxony
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
