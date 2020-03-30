Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for March today









Expectation is for the annual headline reading to come in at +1.3% y/y, relative to the +1.7% y/y posted in February. But once again, the Saxony report will be of keen focus as it will offer a glimpse of core inflation pressures in the German and euro area economy.





As for the impact of the releases, it shouldn't offer much as all the focus remains on virus headlines with the ECB already having taken additional easing measures.





Here's the agenda for today:



0700 GMT - Saxony

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.

The February release saw inflation pressures keep more steady but amid the drop in energy prices, the March reading is expected to soften by quite a bit.