Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for April today
The March release saw inflation pressures fall amid the drop in energy prices and the latest reading this time around is expected to stay more subdued as well.
Headline annual inflation is expected to slump to just +0.7% y/y later today.
0700 GMT - Saxony
Amid the coronavirus crisis, inflation expectations across the globe have fallen and this will be reflected in CPI readings over the next few months so brace yourselves for that.
In terms of impact, it is unlikely to do much as we have already seen policymakers at the ECB take significant action to address economic issues related to the fallout from the virus outbreak and this is part and parcel of that. Here's the agenda for today:
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
