Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today





Amid the coronavirus crisis, inflation expectations across the globe have fallen and this will be reflected in CPI readings over the next few months so brace yourselves for that.





In terms of impact, it is unlikely to do much as we have already seen policymakers at the ECB take significant action to address economic issues related to the fallout from the virus outbreak and this is part and parcel of that. Here's the agenda for today:



0700 GMT - Saxony

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.

See here for global coronavirus case data

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.

Headline annual inflation is expected to slump to just +0.7% y/y later today.