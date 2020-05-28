Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for April today
The April release saw annual headline inflation slump to its weakest level since November 2016, as the fall in energy prices and subdued environment from the coronavirus outbreak fallout weighed on price pressures in general.
The readings this month are also expected to reflect a softer undertone, with inflation pressures to keep weaker as long as the crisis stays the course for an extended period. This will be slightly offset by the recent recovery in energy prices though.
That said, the releases should see minimal impact in general as the market continues to be largely driven by risk sentiment more than anything else at the moment.
Here's the agenda for today:
0700 GMT - Saxony
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.