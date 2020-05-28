Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for April today









The readings this month are also expected to reflect a softer undertone, with inflation pressures to keep weaker as long as the crisis stays the course for an extended period. This will be slightly offset by the recent recovery in energy prices though.





That said, the releases should see minimal impact in general as the market continues to be largely driven by risk sentiment more than anything else at the moment.





Here's the agenda for today:



0700 GMT - Saxony

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.

