Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for June today









Deflationary pressures remain a real risk and that is one of the reasons why ECB policymakers are taking a more proactive approach, though price pressures should still remain more subdued in the coming months considering the circumstances.







Here's the agenda for today:



0700 GMT - Saxony 0800 GMT - Brandenburg 0800 GMT - Hesse 0800 GMT - Bavaria 0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia 1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg 1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.



Estimates are looking at inflation to keep more steady this month, with the annual reading expected at +0.6% y/y - similar to that of last month.

The May release saw annual inflation slump to its weakest levels since September 2016 amid the fallout from the virus outbreak over the past two months; not to mention the decline in energy prices at the time as well.