Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

Deflationary pressures remain a real risk and that is one of the reasons why ECB policymakers are taking a more proactive approach, though price pressures should still remain more subdued in the coming months considering the circumstances.





Here's the agenda for today:





0700 GMT - Saxony

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.







Estimates are looking at inflation to keep more steady this month, with the annual reading expected at +0.6% y/y - similar to that of last month.