Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for June today
The May release saw annual inflation slump to its weakest levels since September 2016 amid the fallout from the virus outbreak over the past two months; not to mention the decline in energy prices at the time as well.
Deflationary pressures remain a real risk and that is one of the reasons why ECB policymakers are taking a more proactive approach, though price pressures should still remain more subdued in the coming months considering the circumstances.
Estimates are looking at inflation to keep more steady this month, with the annual reading expected at +0.6% y/y - similar to that of last month.
Here's the agenda for today:
0700 GMT - Saxony
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
