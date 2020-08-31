Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for August today
Headline German inflation fell into deflation territory last month for the first time since April 2016 but that owed also to a heavy skew in food prices, although core inflation also suffered as seen by the Saxony report as well.
Inflation pressures are expected to improve slightly to +0.1% y/y this month but remain extremely subdued overall.
This should continue to keep the ECB stimulus tap flowing for an extended period of time until there is a more sustained trend of better inflation developments moving forward.
Here's the agenda for today:
0700 GMT - Saxony
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
