Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for August today









Inflation pressures are expected to improve slightly to +0.1% y/y this month but remain extremely subdued overall.







This should continue to keep the ECB stimulus tap flowing for an extended period of time until there is a more sustained trend of better inflation developments moving forward.

Here's the agenda for today:



0700 GMT - Saxony

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.





