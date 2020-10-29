Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for October today
German headline inflation fell back into deflation territory last month, slipping to its lowest since January 2015 and things are expected to stay more subdued in October as well. The expectation is for a reading of -0.3% y/y this time around.
The data will be released 15 minutes after the ECB monetary policy decision, but it is a safe bet to assume that the central bank is already accounting for softer inflation pressures towards the year-end. And that sentiment should be reflected in the data today.
As always, the Saxony report will set the tone before we get to the other state readings, which will then lay out more expectations ahead of the national reading later in the day.
Here's the agenda for today:
0800 GMT - Saxony
0900 GMT - Brandenburg
0900 GMT - Hesse
0900 GMT - Bavaria
0930 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1100 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.