Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for December today
German annual inflation was more subdued in November and more of the same is expected in December last year. Estimates show that inflation should come in at -0.2% y/y, keeping in deflation territory to wrap up 2020.
This doesn't materially change the ECB outlook as the central bank has already taken steps to address the matter via its "recalibration" package last month.
Hence, the data will just reaffirm the current narrative and we'll have to see how things progress in the coming months to have a better idea of whether or not more policy action may be needed should there not be any firm rebound in price pressures.
Here's the agenda for today:
0800 GMT - Saxony
0900 GMT - Brandenburg
0900 GMT - Hesse
0900 GMT - Bavaria
0930 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1100 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.