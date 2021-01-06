Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for December today









This doesn't materially change the ECB outlook as the central bank has already taken steps to address the matter via its "recalibration" package last month.





Hence, the data will just reaffirm the current narrative and we'll have to see how things progress in the coming months to have a better idea of whether or not more policy action may be needed should there not be any firm rebound in price pressures.





Here's the agenda for today:



0800 GMT - Saxony

0900 GMT - Brandenburg

0900 GMT - Hesse

0900 GMT - Bavaria

0930 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1100 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures







Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.

German annual inflation was more subdued in November and more of the same is expected in December last year. Estimates show that inflation should come in at -0.2% y/y, keeping in deflation territory to wrap up 2020.