Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for January today





As a whole, this shouldn't change the ECB outlook whatsoever in Q1 and the Saxony report later will also offer more clues on how core inflation is playing out.





Here's the agenda for today:





0800 GMT - Saxony

0900 GMT - Brandenburg

0900 GMT - Hesse

0900 GMT - Bavaria

0930 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1100 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.







German inflation kept more subdued towards the end of last year but is expected to show some early signs of picking up in January. That said, the estimated +0.7% y/y headline annual inflation reading is still far from convincing of any material rebound in price pressures just yet, though we will see if that can continue in the coming months.