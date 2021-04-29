Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for April today





The EU-harmonised reading is expected to hold steady at +2.0% y/y.





While the nudge higher in price pressures appears encouraging on paper, it isn't going to prompt any major shift in thinking in the ECB. These are still early days and they are muddied by base effect adjustments due to the pandemic impact last year.





If anything, keep an eye on the Saxony report to gauge core inflation pressures.





Here's the agenda for today:





0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia



0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0900 GMT - Saxony

1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.





