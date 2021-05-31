Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for May today
German inflation figures should continue to see a bump in the year-on-year reading as base effect adjustments are still passing through somewhat.
But higher price pressures in general as a result of supply constraints are also part of the picture that may keep inflation higher in the next few months as well.
The core reading from Saxony may offer a better overview of the situation and that could provide some indication before the Eurozone reading tomorrow and thus, the ECB's view on the matter - which they so far are denying a persistent return to inflation.
Here's the agenda for today:
0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0900 GMT - Saxony
1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
