Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for August today
German consumer inflation is estimated to keep firmer in August, holding higher after the broader lift in July - owing to base effects, having seen a reduction in VAT rates from July 2020 to December 2020. The headline reading is anticipated to come in at +3.9% y/y as compared to +3.8% y/y in the previous month.
That keeps the pressure on the ECB but as long as core inflation isn't quite shooting higher yet, they can still stick with the story of things being 'transitory'.
Here's the agenda for today:
0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0900 GMT - Saxony
0900 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
