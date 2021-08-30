Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for August today





That keeps the pressure on the ECB but as long as core inflation isn't quite shooting higher yet, they can still stick with the story of things being 'transitory'.

Here's the agenda for today:

0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia 0800 GMT - Brandenburg 0800 GMT - Hesse 0800 GMT - Bavaria 0900 GMT - Saxony 0900 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg 1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.





German consumer inflation is estimated to keep firmer in August, holding higher after the broader lift in July - owing to base effects, having seen a reduction in VAT rates from July 2020 to December 2020. The headline reading is anticipated to come in at +3.9% y/y as compared to +3.8% y/y in the previous month.