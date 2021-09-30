Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for September today









The Bundesbank already did say that they expect inflation to rise further towards 4% to 5% by year-end so this is certainly within that realm of estimates.





In turn, this will put further pressure on the ECB and one can expect policymakers to slowly climb down from their high 'transitory' horse.





Here's the agenda for today:





0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0900 GMT - Saxony

0900 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.

After the surge higher in August, German consumer inflation is estimated to push higher once again with expectations of a +4.0% y/y reading or higher beckoning. That reaffirms the narrative of rising price pressures in the region but for the case of Germany, it also owes in part to base effects amid the VAT reduction in 2H 2020.