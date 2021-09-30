Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for September today
After the surge higher in August, German consumer inflation is estimated to push higher once again with expectations of a +4.0% y/y reading or higher beckoning. That reaffirms the narrative of rising price pressures in the region but for the case of Germany, it also owes in part to base effects amid the VAT reduction in 2H 2020.
The Bundesbank already did say that they expect inflation to rise further towards 4% to 5% by year-end so this is certainly within that realm of estimates.
In turn, this will put further pressure on the ECB and one can expect policymakers to slowly climb down from their high 'transitory' horse.
Here's the agenda for today:
0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
0800 GMT - Brandenburg (already released yesterday here)
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0900 GMT - Saxony
0900 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
