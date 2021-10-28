Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for October today









The estimated figure for the national reading is a jump to +4.4% y/y so let's see if the state readings will reaffirm that sentiment. But either way, expected inflation pressures to not let up going into year-end amid the situation globally. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.





German authorities have already pinned inflation to jump to perhaps 5% at the peak so this is keeping in line with that but it will still heap further pressure on the ECB.





Here's the agenda for today:



0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0900 GMT - Saxony

0900 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.







After the push higher in September, German annual consumer inflation is expected to creep higher again this month as price pressures in general remain elevated.