Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for October today
After the push higher in September, German annual consumer inflation is expected to creep higher again this month as price pressures in general remain elevated.
The estimated figure for the national reading is a jump to +4.4% y/y so let's see if the state readings will reaffirm that sentiment. But either way, expected inflation pressures to not let up going into year-end amid the situation globally.
German authorities have already pinned inflation to jump to perhaps 5% at the peak so this is keeping in line with that but it will still heap further pressure on the ECB.
Here's the agenda for today:
0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0900 GMT - Saxony
0900 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
