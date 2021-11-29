Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for November today
After another surge higher in October, German consumer inflation is estimated to jump further in November with headline annual inflation expected to hit 5%.
As per the usual, the state readings will outline whether or not the figures will come close to meeting said estimates but either way, inflation pressures are going to keep on the higher side in the euro area through to year-end it seems.
That will continue to heap more pressure on the ECB in defending their policy stance but with the need to potentially increase APP purchases next year, they have little choice except to stick with the narrative even if it sounds like a broken record.
Here's the agenda for today:
0530 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
0900 GMT - Brandenburg
0900 GMT - Hesse
0900 GMT - Bavaria
0900 GMT - Saxony
0900 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
