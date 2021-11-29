Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for November today









As per the usual, the state readings will outline whether or not the figures will come close to meeting said estimates but either way, inflation pressures are going to keep on the higher side in the euro area through to year-end it seems.





That will continue to heap more pressure on the ECB in defending their policy stance but with the need to potentially increase APP purchases next year, they have little choice except to stick with the narrative even if it sounds like a broken record.





Here's the agenda for today:



0530 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0900 GMT - Brandenburg

0900 GMT - Hesse

0900 GMT - Bavaria

0900 GMT - Saxony

0900 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.





