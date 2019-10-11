Heads up: It will be a long weekend for some markets
Monday will be a holiday in the US, Canada, and JapanBoth the Canadian and Japanese markets will be closed entirely but some US markets will be open, notably the NYSE and NASDAQ. That means while certain financial institutions are closed, the stock market will still be running as per usual.
That said, we may observe lighter liquidity in trading as a result.
Just a bit of a heads up before we head into the hustle and bustle involving US-China trade talks later on in the day.