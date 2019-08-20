Heads up: Italian premier Conte to address parliament later at 1300 GMT
Just be wary as the political crisis continues to heat up in Italy
Conte will be speaking at the Senate at 1300 GMT where he is expected to address the country's political crisis. As it stands, all respective parties are not talking to one another and is making for a very fragmented government - more than it was before.
Salvini is still calling for fresh elections to be held as soon as possible while Di Maio is still trying to buy time to figure out a strategy to keep some semblance of power.