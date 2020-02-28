Heads up: Japan PM Abe to hold a press conference at 0900 GMT tomorrow

Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, lines up a speech for tomorrow











As mentioned before, Japan needs the Olympics to happen in its country this year and they can't afford to have it cancelled by any means necessary. For all countries around the world, the coronavirus outbreak is also a reputation risk more than anything else.

Not sure what it may be about but I reckon you can put good money on some additional measures or restrictions of some sort in relation to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.