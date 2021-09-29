Heads up: Key central bank heads to speak later in the day

Powell, Lagarde, Bailey, and Kuroda will be participating in a policy panel together at the ECB forum on central banking





The panel discussion is scheduled to begin at 1545 GMT and last for about an hour but just be wary that the key topic for today's session is the "structural change and the implications of climate change for monetary policy".





As such, there might not be too much remarks on specific policy outlook/views for each central bank outlined by the talking heads during the discussion.



