Heads up: Key central bankers set to speak in a panel discussion later today

The event involves central bankers from the Fed, ECB, BOE, BOC, Riksbank

It is part of the BIS Innovation Summit and is a virtual panel discussion talking about "What does central bank innovation mean to you?". Here's the lineup:
Fed
The event will kick off at 0935 GMT and is slated to run for just 15 minutes.

As such, it may not really involve much policy remarks specifically from each particular central bank speaker given the backdrop.

