Heads up: Final round of Fedspeak before the FOMC blackout period begins

Today is the last day before the FOMC blackout period commences





In case you missed out on our earlier previews above, I'll recap the remaining Fed speakers scheduled to speak below:





1510 GMT - Fed's Bullard speaks in New York





2030 GMT - Fed's Rosengren speaks in New York St Louis Fed president James Bullard will be participating in the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association, where he will be speaking about 'Technology and the future of the monetary and financial system'. After his presentation, he will be addressing questions from the audience and the press separately. The full agenda can be found here

Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren will be participating in the same meeting event as Bullard above, where he will be participating in a panel discussion (alongside BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda) on central bank independence.



After today, the Fed will enter the FOMC blackout period where we won't hear of any latest remarks from Fed members up until the 31 July meeting decision is communicated. So, keep your eyes and ears peeled for any potential last minute surprises!





