Heads up: New launch of flash PMI readings for the UK starting tomorrow

Markit and CIPS will be releasing flash readings for UK manufacturing PMI and services PMI starting from tomorrow









Subsequent releases for the data will be at 16 December 2019 and 24 January 2020.





So, just take note of this change as the flash readings are going to be the main focus of UK PMI releases from now on - similar to that of the euro area.







The releases will come alongside the flash/preliminary readings from France, Germany and the overall Eurozone - but a bit later at 0930 GMT.