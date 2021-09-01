Heads up: OPEC+ meeting later today

What to expect from OPEC+





The JMMC will convene at 1400 GMT before the OPEC+ meeting is scheduled to begin at 1500 GMT. Just be wary of the timings as they may shift around since you know, it is OPEC+ after all and sometimes things don't go according to plan.





That said, today's event should be rather straightforward with most members likely to abide with sticking to the planned 400k bpd monthly hike in output.





The only other options are to either delay that decision or increase output by a lesser amount instead, after the curveball thrown by the delta variant in recent weeks.





I don't see the third option as being feasible so it really boils down to the first two and with the bloc viewing oil prices as "okay" close to $70 , there should not be much of an issue to stick with the plan going into the meeting.





But as always, keep an eye out as there is the propensity for surprises to appear.