Heads up: OPEC meetings set to begin in just about an hour from now
We will kick things off with the JMMC meeting firstThe more relevant meetings will take place later in the day before a press conference is scheduled but in any case, keep your eyes and ears peeled for leaks that could follow during the next few hours. It is OPEC after all.
Here is the scheduled agenda:
1000 GMT - JMMC meeting (closed session)
1400 GMT - Conference meeting (opening session)
1500 GMT - Conference meeting (closed session)
1700 GMT - Press conference (to be confirmed)