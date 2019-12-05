Heads up: OPEC meetings set to begin in just about an hour from now

We will kick things off with the JMMC meeting first





Here is the scheduled agenda:





1000 GMT - JMMC meeting (closed session)

1400 GMT - Conference meeting (opening session)

1500 GMT - Conference meeting (closed session)

1700 GMT - Press conference (to be confirmed)

ForexLive

- Press conference (to be confirmed)

The more relevant meetings will take place later in the day before a press conference is scheduled but in any case, keep your eyes and ears peeled for leaks that could follow during the next few hours. It is OPEC after all.