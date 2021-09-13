Heads up: Quadruple witching at the end of the week

Just a bit of a heads up as to what else is to come later in the week

US CPI (tomorrow) and retail sales (Thursday) releases are the two key risk events to watch out for but just be mindful that we could get more volatility in futures/options/stocks on Friday as it will be 'quadruple witching' day - especially the final hour.













So far to start the new week, US futures are keeping calmer and in a more bubbly mood with S&P 500 futures up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.5%.





That said, the slight breather here comes after the losses from last week and the turn on Friday at the time i.e. futures pump, cash dump. So, the coast isn't entirely clear yet.