Heads up: RBA April monetary policy decision due at the bottom of the hour

RBA to announce its latest policy decision at 0430 GMT





Given current circumstances, the Australian central bank is unlikely to offer much in terms of policy changes. The cash rate should be kept at 0.10% while the 3-year bond yields target should remain at 0.10%.





However, there might be a potential move to shift the focus on the 3-year bond yields target from April 2024 bonds to November 2024 bonds instead - in which the latter is trading at significantly higher yields (close to 0.30%).





So, that will be one to take note of in case it weighs slightly on the Australian dollar.





