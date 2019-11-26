Heads up: RBA governor Lowe to speak in just over an hour from now

Lowe will be speaking at a business dinner in Sydney at 0905 GMT









Although the event agenda says that there will be no live broadcast, the RBA is going to provide live audio of Lowe's speech and you can tune in to that here







ForexLive

He will also be taking questions from the audience after so be wary that there could be more remarks on monetary policy as well as the Australian economy in general.

His speech title will be "Unconventional monetary policy: Some lessons from overseas". If anything else, I would expect him to touch on negative rates and QE - the obvious stuff - with a slight nudge towards QE as we have seen from the RBA communique previously.