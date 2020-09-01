Heads up: RBA monetary policy decision due at the bottom of the hour

The RBA will be announcing their latest monetary policy decision for September at 0430 GMT today









That part of the decision is very much baked into market expectations already but the more interesting part will be whether or not they will respond in any way to the latest strategy "change" by the Fed last week.





In my view, that is unlikely given that the RBA targets inflation in a band between 2% and 3% i.e. allowing price pressures to overshoot 2% a little more.





If anything else, I reckon we can watch out for potential jawboning of the aussie after the currency proved to be the best performer in the month of August





Amid a further breakdown in the dollar and a possible further breakout in AUD/USD above 0.7400, the RBA may see the need to finally make mention of the currency.





The Australian central bank isn't expected to announce any change to its policy stance and leave the cash rate as well as the QE target unchanged.