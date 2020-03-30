Heads up: Tokyo governor to hold press conference later at 1100 GMT today

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike will be briefing the media on new measures to curb the virus spread in the capital

The Japanese government had earlier said that a state of emergency is not in the plans for now but let's see what Koike will have to say later when she briefs the media.
