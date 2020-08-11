Heads up: Trump will brief the press on coronavirus vaccine update later today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

White House adviser, Kellyanne Conway, confirms with Fox News

Says that Trump will get a coronavirus vaccine update later today and will be briefing the press, discussing six vaccine candidates. On the topic of Russia releasing the first "official" vaccine earlier today, she says that the US' standards are more stringent.

Just a heads up in case we see unwavering optimism in the headlines later in the day.
