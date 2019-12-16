Heads up: UK December flash PMI data due at the bottom of the hour

It is going to be an action-packed week in terms of UK risk events





ForexLive Some previews (⬆️) of what to expect for the UK economic calendar this week. As for today, we will be getting the flash readings for the December PMI survey data.





The point to note here is that the survey should not capture the post-election sentiment, as such the readings should remain somewhat subdued - albeit expectation is for a mild improvement to close out the year.





However, it would still allude to near stagnation or a mild contraction in the UK economy in Q4 but given the election result, pound sentiment will be more forward-looking from hereon. As such, economic data pertaining to Q4 may be largely ignored.





It will be more or less the same case for pretty much all the UK data this week - except the BOE - so keep that in mind when navigating through the rest of the risk events.





But with the pound still keeping some buy-on-dips sentiment, better data could spur buyers to push forward with gains so that is something to also be wary of.



