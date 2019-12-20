Heads up: UK parliament to vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal later today

The result of the vote should come around 1500 GMT today

Just to clarify beforehand, this will be the second reading of Johnson's Brexit bill.





With an overwhelming majority now, the Brexit bill is expected to go through without a hitch and the government can then look towards turning it into law before 31 January 2020.





The full withdrawal agreement bill can be found here - in case you're interested. But here are the notable changes that are relevant to markets compared with the original reading that we saw back in October this year:





Clause(s) removed

- Clause #30 on MPs' veto over an extension to the transition period

- Clause #31 on parliament's role regarding the future trade relationship





Clause(s) added

- Clause #33 on banning ministers from agreeing to an extension of the transition period





There also a couple of minor tweaks here and there (court rulings, disputes etc) and even a bit of a controversial one regarding workers' rights.





But as far as Brexit is concerned, it just means that by 31 December 2020, the UK will leave the EU with or without a trade deal - depending on how trade negotiations go.



