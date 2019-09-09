Heads up: UK PM Johnson set for first meeting with Irish PM Varadkar today

Boris Johnson will be travelling to Dublin for his first official face-to-face meeting with Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar







Also coming up in the UK parliament, expect the government to call for another election motion again later in the day - though it is very much another case of the vote being dead-on-arrival, similar to what we saw last week.

Their meeting is expected some time just after 0800 GMT so keep your eyes and ears peeled in case for anything Brexit-related. That said, I wouldn't expect any major breakthrough in moving towards a Brexit deal but perhaps it could lay the groundwork for future meetings.