Heads up: UK PM Johnson set for first meeting with Irish PM Varadkar today
Boris Johnson will be travelling to Dublin for his first official face-to-face meeting with Irish prime minister, Leo VaradkarTheir meeting is expected some time just after 0800 GMT so keep your eyes and ears peeled in case for anything Brexit-related. That said, I wouldn't expect any major breakthrough in moving towards a Brexit deal but perhaps it could lay the groundwork for future meetings.
Also coming up in the UK parliament, expect the government to call for another election motion again later in the day - though it is very much another case of the vote being dead-on-arrival, similar to what we saw last week.